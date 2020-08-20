Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CONVERSE COUNTY WIND AND/OR SOLAR ENERGY SITING REGULATIONS
A Public Hearing will be held for citizens’ input on the proposed Converse County Wind and/or Solar Energy Siting Regulations on September 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Converse County Courthouse. The regulations are available on the County’s website: conversecounty.org or paper copies are available for inspection in the Special Projects’ Office, 107 No. 5th Street, Suite B-6, Douglas, Wyoming. /s/ Holly S. Richardson, Commission Assistant
Publish: August 19 & 26, 2020 4276
