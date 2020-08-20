Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2020 in the Commissioner’s Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th St., Douglas, WY for citizens’ input on FY2020 budget amendments as follows: $26,550,779 total from General Cash: $26,547,611 to General Other, $1,566 to Treasurer, $1,602 to Rural Fire; $1,923,148 total from Building Reserve Cash: $492,907 to General Aid to Others, $1,430,241 to Capital Construction Fund (Building Reserve received the year-end General Fund monies prior to the establishment of the Capital Construction Fund); $86,124 from Health Grants Cash to Health Grants; $111,561 from CC Jt. Communications Cash to CC Jt. Communications. /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: August 19, 2020 4278
