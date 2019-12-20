Daniel Lee Geer 1966-2019
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Daniel Lee Geer, 53, at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at The Gathering in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Frank Wiederrecht officiating.
Daniel passed on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home near Douglas surrounded by his loving family.
Daniel Geer was born Sunday, December 4, 1966 in Brookville, Pennsylvania the son of Joseph Cooksey and Donna Mae Geer. He was reared and educated in Brookville. He attended truck driving school and became an over-the-road truck driver for several years. He moved to Douglas in 2011 and worked for Igo Oil Field Service until contracting ALS (Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis) which forced him into retirement two and half years ago.
He married Traci L. Young on December 1, 2013 in Douglas
Daniel loved people, the mountains, social gatherings with family and friends; four wheeling, mudding, and all types of car racing including dirt track and Nascar races.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Traci, of Douglas; daughter, LeAnn Geer, of Jonesboro Arkansas; granddaughter, Diliah Barton of Jonesboro; and siblings, Joseph (Phyllis) Cooksey, Glen Cooksey, Janice Carlite, and Terri Kaurich all of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial to the Daniel L. Geer Medical Fund, to assist in defraying medical cost, in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689 Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, D.C. 20005 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
