Richard Lewis Cannady 1935-2019
Funeral services were held for Richard Lewis Cannady, 84, at 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Glenrock Intermediate School Auditorium in Glenrock, Wyoming with Pastor Rick Bishop officiating. Interment was in the Glenrock Cemetery with the Glenrock Masonic Lodge #22 AF & AM conducting graveside rites.
Richard L. Cannady of Glenrock passed away in his home on Monday, December 9, 2019.
He was born in Ottawa, Kansas on Sunday, August 18, 1935 to Frank Samuel and Elma June Cannady. He graduated from Ottawa High School.
He owned and operated Cannady Supplies in Ottawa from 1959 to 1979. During that time, he also had an Ammo Manufacturing Company in New Zealand where he would live six months out of the year.
He was an avid Champion Trap Shooter competing in Singles, Doubles, and Handicap where he won more trophies than you can count until his vision failed him.
In 1980 he moved to Wyoming and owned and operated Big Sandy Lodge in Boulder and ran a restaurant in Pinedale. He moved to Casper in 1984 and went to work for Schwan’s. This is how he met and married his fourth wife Mary Lee (Wonsetler) Hughes on June 13, 1987. Soon after they opened Glenrock Components Inc which they still run to date.
In 2009 he was elected for the Wyoming House of Representatives for Western Converse County until 2016. While in the House he sat on several committees.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Cannady; son and step sons, Roger Cannady of Gainesville, Texas, Edward Corbin of Saint Joseph, Missouri, Richard (Rochelle) Corbin of Maitland, Missouri, Forest (Marla) Hughes of Arlington, Washington, and Mike (Elizabeth) Hughes of Glenrock; daughters and step daughter, Mary March of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Lucy (Kevin) Rhymes of Irvington, Illinois, Anita (William) Ferguson of Olympia, Washington; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Bechtle; son, Frank Cannady; daughters, Helen Cannady and Lisa Vensor; and grandchildren, Bridget Cannady and Dustin Ryhmes.
In leu of flowers you can make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Family and friends may call at the Community Baptist Church in Glenrock on Sunday, December
15, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Glenrock Masonic Lodge #22 AF & AM.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Clint Becker, Lee Beekley, Riahard Bauserman, Clifford
Badders, Charles Blau, and Ron Ruettgers.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the
arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
