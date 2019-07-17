City of Douglas
Call for Bids...
City of Douglas
Call for Bids- Construction
Sealed bids will be received for FY2020 Public Works Buildings Roof Replacement Project in the office of the City Clerk until 3:00 PM, July 31, 2019 and read immediately thereafter in the Conference Room at City Hall, 101 N. 4th St., Douglas, Wyoming. Complete requirements and copies of contract documents are available at the Public Works Dept., 420 W. Grant St. Douglas, WY 82633, 307-358-9750, or on the City of Douglas website at www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bid Postings” button. Mail proposals to the City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633, or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids; to waive informalities; and to accept the bid that is in the best interests of the City of Douglas.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk
Publish: July 17 & 24, 2019 3408
