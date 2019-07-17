City of Douglas
Call for Bids...
City of Douglas
Call for Bids (Construction)
Sealed bids will be received for City of Douglas Dog Park Fencing, Irrigation and Landscaping in the office of the City Clerk until 2:00 p.m., Thursday Aug 1st, 2019, and read immediately thereafter in the Conference Room of the City Hall Building at 101 North 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. Approved plans and specifications and form of contract documents may be obtained at the Public Works Dept. at 420 West Grant Street. Bid information is also available on the City website at www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bid Postings” button. Mail proposals to the City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633, or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids; to waive informalities; and to accept the bid that is in the best interests of the City of Douglas.
/s/Karen Rimmer,
City Clerk
Published: July 17 & 24, 2019 3410
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.