PUBLIC NOTICE

The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company) to establish an interim wholesale gas cost rate of $0.2260 per therm, effective for bills issued on and after March 1, 2020. The rate is applicable to all customers in the Cheyenne and Cody Divisions and to all non-Choice Gas customers in the Casper, Gillette and Torrington Divisions. Pursuant to the Company’s Gas Cost Adjustment tariff section, BHWG will file an adjustment to establish a projected commodity rate for its non-Choice Gas customers on a quarterly basis, with effective dates of June 1, September 1, December 1 and March 1 of each year. The Commission’s interim approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order of the Commission.

The proposed interim rates will result in different increases or decreases for customers depending on their Division. The change is to consolidate different rates in the Company’s Divisions into a single, statewide rate. The table below shows the monthly bill changes by division for residential customers using an average of 79 therms per month during the rate-effective period of March 2020 through May 2020.

Average Effect on Residential Customer Bills by Division

Average System-Wide Usage (therms) Total Current Bill* Total Proposed Bill† Dollar Change Percent Change Casper March 101 $53.29 $53.88 $0.59 1.11% April 79 $41.52 $41.99 $0.47 1.13% May 58 $30.76 $31.10 $0.34 1.11% Monthly Average 79 $41.86 $42.32 $0.46 1.10% Period Total 238 $125.57 $126.97 $1.40 1.11% Cheyenne March 101 $52.63 $53.88 $1.25 2.38% April 79 $41.01 $41.99 $0.98 2.39% May 58 $30.38 $31.10 $0.72 2.37% Monthly Average 79 $41.34 $42.32 $0.98 2.37% Period Total 238 $124.02 $126.97 $2.95 2.38% Cody March 101 $58.63 $53.88 ($4.75) -8.10% April 79 $45.69 $41.99 ($3.70) -8.10% May 58 $33.84 $31.10 ($2.74) -8.10% Monthly Average 79 $41.86 $42.32 (3.73) -8.10% Period Total 238 $138.16 $126.97 $2.95 -8.10% Gillette March 101 $64.88 $53.88 ($11.00) -16.95% April 79 $50.55 $41.99 ($8.56) -16.93% May 58 $37.45 $31.10 ($6.35) -16.96% Monthly Average 79 $50.96 $42.32 ($8.64) -16.95% Period Total 238 $152.88 $126.97 ($25.91) -16.95% Gillette (former NEWY) March 101 $45.99 $53.88 $7.89 17.16% April 79 $35.83 $41.99 $6.16 17.19% May 58 $26.54 $31.10 $4.56 17.18% Monthly Average 79 $41.86 $42.32 $0.46 17.17% Period Total 238 $108.36 $126.97 $18.61 17.17% Torrington March 101 $58.46 $53.88 ($4.58) -7.83% April 79 $45.55 $41.99 ($3.56) -7.82% May 58 -7.82% Monthly Average 79 $41.86 $42.32 $0.46 -7.84% Period Total 238 $137.75 $126.97 ($10.78) -7.83% *Including the 2019 GRC base rates. ?Including the 2019 GRC base rates and the rates proposed in the instant docket.

The proposed revision would result in an overall projected dollar-for-dollar decrease in the Company’s March 2020 through May 2020 revenues of approximately $78,515. The decrease does not change the Company’s authorized rate of return.

Commission Rule Chapter 3, Section 26 allows a utility to pass on to its customers known or projected commodity cost increases or decreases on a dollar-for-dollar basis, subject to public notice, opportunity for hearing and refund.

Interested persons may inspect the Application at BHWG’s Wyoming business office and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne. The Application is available for inspection by any interested person during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.wyo.gov/.

Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file in writing with the Commission on or before April 30, 2020. A proposed intervention or request for hearing must set forth the grounds under which it is made and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.

If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or want to make a statement, a protest or a public comment, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications-impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-17-GP-20 (Record No. 15448) in your communications.

Dated: March 31, 2020.

Publish: April 8 & 15, 20203993