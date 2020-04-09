WYDOT ...

WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will receive bids electronically through Public Purchase, until 11:00 A.M., Mountain Time on May 19, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read for FURNISHING JANITORIAL MAINTENANCE AT THE ORIN JUNCTION REST AREA. All interested contractors are REQUIRED to visit the job-site and inspect the required work as well as conditions affecting the work prior to bidding this job. Appointments to inspect the jobsite can be made by contacting Jerry Carr, Area Maintenance Supervisor, Douglas, Wyoming at Telephone No. (307) 358-7180 or cell (307) 359-0759. Bid forms and further information may be obtained, without charge, by going to http://www.publicpurchase.com, logging in and clicking on Bid No.: 20-121AC. You must be registered with Public Purchase to log in, view and submit bids. If you are not registered, click on the “free registration” button and follow the registration instructions. The registration process takes up to 24 hours, so signing up right away is recommended.

