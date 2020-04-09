Probate No. 7088...

IN THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OFProbate No. 7088

CHARLOTTE F. WATSON aka

CHARLOTTE F. CARTER

Deceased.

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF CHARLOTTE F. WATSON aka CHARLOTTE F. CARTER, INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that the Petition of Gordon Crawford, for determination of heirship of said decedent has been filed in the District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate #7088, wherein it is alleged that the decendent died intestate on June 6, 2016, a resident of resident of Converse County, seized of an interest in the following lands in Converse County, Wyoming:

Lot 82, Rollings Hills Subdivision No. 1, Converse County, Wyoming, as shown on Plat recorded January 10, 1989, in Plat Cabinet 2, Slide 142, together with all improvements situate theron an all easements and appurtenances belonging thereto.

Said Petition shall be heard by the above Court on May 13, 2020, at the hour of 8:00 a.m. in the District Courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse in Douglas, Wyoming, when and where any person may appear and exhibit their respective claims or show cause, if any they have, why the prayer of said Petition should not be granted.

Dated this 3rd of April, 2020

/s/ Michael R. Armstrong

Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738

Peasley & Armstrong LLP

Attorneys for Petitioner

P.O. Box 703

Douglas, WY 82633

Publish: April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 20203998