Docket No. 7091...
STATE OF WYOMING)IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss:
COUNTY OF CONVERSE)EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
)
IN RE: THE HEIRS OF THE ESTATE) Docket No. 7091
OF MADGE E. SPARKS,)
)
Deceased.)
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DECREE GRANTING
DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND INTERESTS IN LAND
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATES:
1•YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 31st day of March, 2020, a Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land was submitted to the above-named Court by FTC, LLC, Lost River Trading Company, LLC and Arbor Mineral Company, LLC (hereinafter referred to as “Petitioners”), seeking a determination of the heirship and interests in real property of the heirs of Madge E. Sparks (“Decedent”), who died intestate on March 1966. The Petition seeks the distribution of the Decedent’s interests in the oil, gas and other minerals underlying certain property located in Converse County, State of Wyoming, to wit:
Township 37 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 6: Lot 3(40.13), Lot 4(39.12), Lot 5(39.09), Lot 6(39.09), Lot 7(39.10),
SE1/4NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4, (also described as the W/1/2)
(Hereinafter the “Mineral Estate”)
2•Petitioners and the other heirs of Decedent are entitled to delivery of the above-described mineral property pursuant to Wyo. Stat. 2-4-101, et. seq.
3•Any persons having an interest in the above property or estates are hereby given notice that such Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land is pending and may be considered by the above-named Court at any time following four weeks from the date of first publication hereof. A hearing has been set before the Court on the 12th day of May 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Any interest not asserted or filed will be forever barred. If the facts as stated in the Petition are not in dispute, the Court will enter a decree and order establishing right and title to the above-described property of the estate of Decedents.
DATED this 3rd day of April 2020.
/s/ Lucas Buckley
Lucas Buckley #6-3997
Jeremiah James, #7-5899
Hathaway & Kunz, LLP
P. O. Box 1208
Cheyenne, WY 82003-1208
(307) 634-7723 - Phone
(307) 634-0985 - Fax
ATTORNEYS FOR PETITIONERS
Publish: April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 20203997
