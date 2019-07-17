City of Douglas-Call for Bids...

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NIOBRARA AND EASTERN CONVERSE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM MDT... AT 418 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 11 MILES SOUTH OF DULL CENTER, OR 40 MILES NORTHWEST OF LUSK, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. THIS STORM WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF NORTHWESTERN NIOBRARA AND EASTERN CONVERSE COUNTIES.