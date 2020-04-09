Probate No. 7004...
STATE OF WYOMING)IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE )EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICTProbate No. 7004
IN THE MATTER OF THE)
GUARDIANSHIP OF)
)
HAGEN MERRILL TURNER,)
a minor child.)
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
To:SHAWN M. TURNER
Last known address:412 ½ E COUNTY RD 8
BERTHOUD, CO 80513
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Appointment of Permanent Co-Guardians was filed in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, located in Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, on the 6th day of March, 2020, praying for the appointment of permanent guardians of HAGEN MERRILL TURNER by KACEY and BOBBIEJO GIBBS.
YOU ARE HEREBY advised that you must answer the complaint of the Petitioners, KACEY and BOBBIEJO GIBBS within thirty (30) days following the last publication of this notice. If you fail to file an answer or otherwise appear within said thirty days, default judgment may be entered against you.
DATED this 1st day of April, 2020.
BOBBIEJO and KACEY GIBBS
BY:/s/ Patricia Carr
DEPUTY CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
Publish: April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 20203996
Docket No. 7092...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
In Probate
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF)
) Docket No. 7092
EDWARD MICHAEL BOLAND,)
Deceased.)
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 27th day of March, 2020, the Pour Over Will of Edward Michael Boland was filed for probate in the Eighth Judicial District Court and there will be no present administration of the Estate. Any action to set aside the Will shall be filed in the Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.
DATED this 27th day of March, 2020.
/S/ Alexis A. Townsley
Throne Law Office, P.C.
Attorney for Petitioners:
Alexis A. Townsley, #7-4973
Throne Law Office, P.C.
P.O. Drawer 6590
Sheridan, WY 82801
Telephone: (307) 672-5858
Fax: (307) 674-6104
Publish: April 8, 15 & 22, 20203999
