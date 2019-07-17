Docket No. 6945...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING

In Probate, Docket No. 6945

******************************

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF     

CHARLES RAYMOND SMITH,

DECEASED                

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF

CHARLES RAYMOND SMITH

    YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on the 11th  day of July, 2019, Doyle J. Davies, Attorney at Law, 117 S. Main, P.O. Box 330, Lusk, Wyoming 82225, filed an Application for Decree on behalf of Aileen Marie Smith a/k/a Aileen Basak, pursuant to Section 2-1-205, W.S., 1977 Republished Edition as amended, in the District Court for Converse County, Eighth Judicial District. The Application requests that the Court enter a Decree establishing that the decedent’s right title and interest in the following described real property be distributed to Aileen Marie Smith a/k/a Aileen Basak.

An undivided one-half (½) of one-third (1/3) interest in and to the surface estate of the following described property:

Township 32 North, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M.

Section 4:    S½SW¼

Section 5:    S½SE¼

Section 8:    E½, NE¼NW¼

Section 9:    NW¼

Gross Acres 680  Interest 1/6th     NI     113.33333 acres, more or less

and

An undivided one-half (½) of one-third (1/3) interest in and to the mineral estate of the following described property:

Township 32 North, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M.

Section 8:    E½, NE¼NW¼

Gross Acres 360      Interest 1/6th   NMI    60 acres

    IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that if there are no objections filed by the 19th day of  August, 2019, all right, title, and interest of the decedent, Charles Raymond Smith, in and to the described property will be distributed to Aileen Marie Smith a/k/a Aileen Basak as requested in the Application.

DATED this 11th day of July, 2019.

                        Sharon Wales, Deputy

Converse County Clerk of the District Court

Publish: July 17 & 24, 2019    3403

