Docket No. 6945...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
In Probate, Docket No. 6945
******************************
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
CHARLES RAYMOND SMITH,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF
CHARLES RAYMOND SMITH
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on the 11th day of July, 2019, Doyle J. Davies, Attorney at Law, 117 S. Main, P.O. Box 330, Lusk, Wyoming 82225, filed an Application for Decree on behalf of Aileen Marie Smith a/k/a Aileen Basak, pursuant to Section 2-1-205, W.S., 1977 Republished Edition as amended, in the District Court for Converse County, Eighth Judicial District. The Application requests that the Court enter a Decree establishing that the decedent’s right title and interest in the following described real property be distributed to Aileen Marie Smith a/k/a Aileen Basak.
An undivided one-half (½) of one-third (1/3) interest in and to the surface estate of the following described property:
Township 32 North, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M.
Section 4: S½SW¼
Section 5: S½SE¼
Section 8: E½, NE¼NW¼
Section 9: NW¼
Gross Acres 680 Interest 1/6th NI 113.33333 acres, more or less
and
An undivided one-half (½) of one-third (1/3) interest in and to the mineral estate of the following described property:
Township 32 North, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M.
Section 8: E½, NE¼NW¼
Gross Acres 360 Interest 1/6th NMI 60 acres
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that if there are no objections filed by the 19th day of August, 2019, all right, title, and interest of the decedent, Charles Raymond Smith, in and to the described property will be distributed to Aileen Marie Smith a/k/a Aileen Basak as requested in the Application.
DATED this 11th day of July, 2019.
Sharon Wales, Deputy
Converse County Clerk of the District Court
Publish: July 17 & 24, 2019 3403
