C.C. Commissioners Special
Meeting Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The special meeting was called to order at 3:30 p.m. on July 8, 2019. Present were Chair Robert Short, Vice-Chair Jim Willox, Commissioners Mike Colling, Rick Grant, Tony Lehner and County Clerk Lucile Taylor. Karl Hertz, MHCC, discussed the Hospital’s AML grant application for generators.
The special meeting adjourned at 3:50 p.m. on July 8, 2019. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman ATTEST: Lucile K Taylor, Converse County Clerk
Publish: July 17, 2019 3393
