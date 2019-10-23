C.C. Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:19 a.m. on October 15, 2019. Present were Chair Robert Short, Vice-Chair Jim Willox, Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and County Clerk Lucile Taylor. Commissioner Grant was excused.
Mr. Calvin Twiford discussed various County road projects.
Ms. Cortasha Upshaw, Community Affairs Coordinator, Navajo Transitional Energy Co., discussed her company and their Community Benefit Fund, which is a calendar year grant program for non-profits.
Mr. Jon Iglehart, Mr. Tom Overstreet and Mr. Nick Ladd, Pro River Tech, reviewed the IT audit.
Mr. Hal Hutchinson reported on the CCJJC construction project.
The Commission acknowledged and rescinded the CML Security Agreement for film on windows at the Detention Center.
Commissioner Grant joined the meeting at 11:55 a.m.
The regular meeting recessed at 12:05 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m.
Mr. Tim Pexton, The Enterprise, and Dr. Paige Fenton Hughes, CCSD #1 Superintendent, discussed the ACT Workforce Ready Communities program.
Ms. Courtny Conkle, Manager and Ms. Reba Sundseth, Asst. Manager, WY State Fair, discussed the proposed Master Plan for the WSF. One of the concerns is the lack of lodging for participants, especially large groups coming to Douglas.
The minutes of the regular meeting on October 1 and 2, 2019 were approved and ordered filed.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the lease agreement between Jerry J. Dilts and Converse County for office space, UW Extension Service, 1839 Madora, Douglas, WY, ending April 30, 2021, $1800/mo., Mr. Willox seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Grant moved to approve the following bore permits: # 1, Black Hills WY Gas, Irvine Rd, 6” HDPE natural gas pipeline; #2 Black Hills WY Gas, Bridger Crossing, 2” HDPE natural gas pipeline, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to approve the Roadway Use Agreement between Cedar Springs Transmission, Wind, and Wind III, LLCs, Highland Loop, Willow Creek and Robinson Roads, ending October 15, 2021, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Lehner moved to approve, by short title, Resolution 14-19, a Resolution for Converse County to join the WY County Commissioners’ Association County Employer Group for Workers’ Compensation coverage, Mr. Colling seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The Commission approved the request of the Converse County UW Extension Service to close their office from December 24 through December 31, 2019.
Mr. Willox moved to approve the Short Form of Agreement between Client and Engineer / Surveyor for Professional Services with WLC, East Antelope Road Reconstruction Project, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The regular meeting adjourned at 5:35 p.m. on October 15, 2019. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman ATTEST: Lucile K Taylor, Converse County Clerk
Publish: October 23, 2019 3653
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.