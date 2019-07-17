CCSD#1-Call for Bids...
CONVERSE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1
CALL FOR BIDS
Converse County School District #1 is calling for bids for NIDA Field Lighting Upgrade. Bid specifications can be obtained from Converse County School District #1 Maintenance Office, 720 East Center Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. The bids will be opened on August 6, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Central Administration Office at 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, Wyoming. Please direct all questions (via email only) to mitchjohnson@ccsd1.org.
Sealed bids are to be marked “NIDA Field Lighting Upgrade” and mailed or delivered to Converse County School District #1 Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633-2615. Electronic mail bids may be submitted to Traci Curtis at tcurtis@ccsd1.org or faxed to 307-358-3934. Acceptable digital formats include Word or PDF. Converse County School District #1 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to determine who the best and most responsible bidder is and to waive any informality in the bidding. Please be advised, in the event there are less than two (2) bids as of the closing date, the bid closing date may be amended or all bids rejected, in the district’s discretion.
Jay Butler, Clerk
Converse County School District #1
Publish: July 17, 2019 3396
