Notice of Final Settlement...
NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT WITH CONTRACTOR
Notice is hereby given that the Converse County Library Board, Wyoming (Owner) has accepted the work as substantially completed under a contract with Pope Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 536, Mills, WY 82644, for the Converse County Library – Glenrock Library Renovation Project, 506 S. 4th Street, Glenrock, WY. The contractor, Pope Construction, Inc., is then entitled to final settlement. Therefore, on December 2, 2019, being the 41st day after the publication of the first notice of substantial completion, Converse County Library Board, WY, will pay to the contractor, Pope Construction, Inc., the full amount due under said contract. Nothing in this notice shall be construed as relieving the contractor in the securities on the contractor’s bond from any claim or claims for work or labor done or materials or supplies furnished in the execution of the contract. Any claims or objections by any party must be made to Converse County Library Board, Douglas, Wyoming, prior to December 2, 2019. Dated/s/ Converse County Library Board, Wyoming, October 15, 2019.
Publish: October 23 & 30, 2019 3660
