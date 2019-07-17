Probate No. 6941...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 6941_
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
HERBERT S. ESTES AKA HERBERT )
SPENCER ESTES, DECEASED )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF HERBERT S. ESTES AKA HERBERT SPENCER ESTES, DECEASED, INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS, DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT:
Notice is hereby given that the Petition of FX Resources, LLC for determination of heirship of said decedent has been filed in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse County, Wyoming at Douglas, Wyoming; that the date of death of said decedent was May 4, 2014; that said decedent was a resident of Travis County, State of Texas and at the time of his death the description of the real property interest of which said decedent died seized is:
All his right, title and interest in and to the oil, gas and other hydrocarbons in and to USA
Lease Serial No. WYW-35158 in the following described lands, to wit:
Township 34 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 27: SW1/4SW1/4
Section 30: NE1/4SE1/4
Section 34: SW1/4NW1/4. SE1/4SW1/4
That said Petition shall be heard by the above entitled Court in the Courtroom of said Court in the County Building, Douglas, Wyoming on August 20, 2019 at 8 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard. That the surviving spouse and children of the decedent
claim entitlement to an interest in the above described property.
DATED this 9th day of July, 2019.
FX RESOURCES, LLC, Petitioner
By:__________________________________
HARRY B. DURHAM, III, Wyo Bar No. 5-1278
Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP
159 North Wolcott, Suite 200
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 234-1000
Its Attorneys
Publish: July 17, 24, 31 & August 7, 2019 3412
