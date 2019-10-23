Notice of Application...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
OF REAL PROPERTY
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATES OF WILLIAM EDWARD MULLINS AND MARIA MULLINS:
You are hereby notified that on October 11, 2019, an Affidavit and Application for a Decree of Distribution of Real Property was filed in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7008. In the Affidavit and Application, Mary Hinz claims the distribution of oil, gas and other mineral interests owned by the Deceased on the date of their deaths, in and under the following described real property:
Township 39 North, Range 73 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming
Section 8: S/2SE/4
Section 9: SE/4
Section 15: SW/4
Section 16: N/2, SW/4, SE/4SE/4
Section 17: NE/4
Section 22: S/2NW/4, SW/4, N/2NW/4
Section 27: N/2NW/4
Any action to set aside the Affidavit and Application must be filed in the above Court within thirty days from the date of the first publication of this notice, by November 20, 2019.
Dated this 23rd day of October, 2019.
Mario M. Rampulla, Attorney for the Estate of
William Edward Mullins and Maria Mullins
Prehoda, Edwards & Rampulla, LLC
P.O. Box 789
Laramie, WY 82073
307-742-7896
Publish: October 23 & 30, 2019 3664
