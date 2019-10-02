Probate No. 6992...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 6992
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
MARTHA ELIZABETH WILLIAMS, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF MARTHA ELIZABETH WILLIAMS, DECEASED, INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS, DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT:
Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Atomic Oil & Gas LLC for determination of heirship of said decedent has been filed in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse County, Wyoming at Douglas, Wyoming; that the date of death of said decedent was March 22, 2017; that said decedent was a resident of Christian County, State of Missouri and at the time of her death the description of the real property interest situate in Converse County, Wyoming of which said decedent died seized is:
An undivided one-ninth (1/9) interest in and to the oil, gas and other minerals, in and to:
Township 35 North, Range 77 West, 6th P.M.
Section 25: E1/2
That said Petition shall be heard by the above entitled Court on the 13th day of November, 2019 at 8:00 o’clock a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Converse County Courthouse, Douglas, Wyoming. That the decedent’s heirs claim entitlement to an interest in the above described property.
DATED this 25th day of September, 2019.
ATOMIC OIL & GAS LLC, Petitioner
By:___________________________
HARRY B. DURHAM, III (5-1278)
E. JEANNÉE NUNN (7-4816)
Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP
159 North Wolcott, Suite 200
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 234-1000
Its Attorneys
Publish: October 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2019 3605
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.