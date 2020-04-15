Public Notice...

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given of the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC, d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or Company), to revise the gas tariff applicable to the Energy Efficiency Surcharge rate, effective June 1, 2020.

BHWG is a public utility as defined by Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(D), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.

On March 30, 2020, BHWG submitted its Application requesting approval to revise its Energy Efficiency (EE) Surcharge rates to reflect both the EE program costs for the period to January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, and the EE balancing account balances as of February 29, 2020. The Company states that BHWG is the entity resulting from the consolidation of four legacy Black Hills gas utilities in Wyoming in the Company’s recent general rate case. The EE Surcharge rates were formally known as Demand Side Management (DSM) rates in the legacy Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power (Cheyenne Light) utility. According to BHWG, this filing is exclusive to gas costs. In this Application, BHGW proposed to [i] update the EE balancing account; [ii] update the EE Surcharge rates; and [iii] submit the EE annual program status report.

The Residential and Non-Residential EE Surcharge rates consist of three components; [i] a program cost rate; [ii] a balancing account rate; and [iii] a margin recovery adjustment rate. These three rate components are combined to determine the total EE Surcharge rates.

The proposed EE Surcharge Rates are designed to refund approximately $61,236 to BHWG customers over the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021. This results in a decrease to both Residential and Non-Residential EE Surcharge rates. The Company’s proposal will result in an average decrease as follows:

Change in Typical Customer Bill

Change in Bill % Change

Residential ($0.41) (0.65%)

Small General Service ($0.39) (0.33%)

Medium General Service ($2.60) (0.43%)

Large General Service ($21.46) (0.53%)

This is not a complete description of the Application. Interested persons may inspect the Application at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, by visiting the Commission’s website at https://psc.wyo.gov/, or by visiting BHWG’s website at www.blackhillsenergy.com.

Anyone wishing to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so in writing filed with the Commission on or before May 8, 2020. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please be sure to mention Docket No. 30026-21-GA-20 (Record No. 15487) in all correspondence with the Commission.

If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission, 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711.

Dated: April 8, 2020.

Publish: April 15 & 22, 2020 4001