Storage Unit Sale...
Notice of Storage Unit Sale
Notice is hereby given that pusuant to storage contract and W.S. 29-7-101 a public sale will be held at T&J Maxi Storage, 451 Brownfield Rd., Douglas WY 82633 of Units #25 and 38 on Monday, October 14th, 2019 at 5:30pm to dispose of items of personal property for the non-payment of rent. All items are subject to prior redemption and are sold as is. All sales are for cash. Seller reserves the right to bid.
T&J Maxi Storage
Publish: October 9, 2019 3628
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.