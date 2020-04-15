Probate No. 7087...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7087
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
GENEVIEVE W. NEWMAN AKA )
GENEVIEVE KATHERINE NEWMAN )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 24th day of March, 2020 an Application for a Decree of Summary Distribution of Property was filed in the above-named court by a distributee of the decedent. That there will be no administration of said estate and petitioner seeks to enter a decree of summary distribution of property. If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication, said decree shall be presented to the Court on May 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard.
DATED this 9th day of April, 2020.
DIANNA RAE STERES, PETITIONER
By:_________________________________
HARRY B. DURHAM, III, Wyo Bar No. 5-1278
Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP
159 North Wolcott, Suite 200
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 234-1000
Her Attorneys
Publish: April 15 and 22, 2020 4003
