Public Notice...

Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application requesting an accounting order for settlement charges related to its pension plans (Application). The Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) and Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers (WIEC) have intervened in this matter. The public hearing is set to commence on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On December 31, 2018, RMP filed an Application requesting authority to [i] defer the expected impacts associated with the occurrence of a pension event in 2018 and resulted in a $21 million pension-related loss for the year, and any subsequent similar pension events; and [ii] amortize the impact of pension events (i.e., the increase or reduction in regulatory assets or liabilities) to expense over the same period that is used to amortize the underlying regulatory assets or liabilities with the opportunity to recover the amount in rates as part of net periodic benefit cost. The Company’s proposal is designed to maintain normalized pension costs and credits and avoid exposing customers to potential cost volatility from single year “pension events.”
All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules and Special Regulations. Interested persons may appear and be heard, either in person or through counsel, as provided by Commission Rule.
The Commission’s hearings are open to all persons. If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-550-EA-18 (Record No. 15179) in your correspondence. If you wish to listen to the hearing scheduled in this matter go to http://psc.wy.us at the appropriate time and follow the instructions to connect to the hearing.
Dated: September 30, 2019.
Publish: October 9 & 16, 2019 3630
