Probate No. 6879...
DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, CONVERSE COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE ) Probate No. 6879
)
OF )
)
CATHERINE IDA PEXTON, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Probate Code, Section 2-7-202, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public auction will be held at Falkenburg Auctions, 1005 E Richards St., Douglas, WY at 10:00 am on November 9 and 23, 2019. Household goods and other personal property of the Estate will be offered for sale.
DATED this 16th day of October 2019.
Converse County Bank, Douglas,
Wyoming, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Catherine Ida Pexton
By: /s/ Kyle J. Lund, Vice President
Kyle J. Lund, Vice President, Converse County Bank, Douglas, Wyoming
Publish: October 23 & 30, November 6, 2019 3665
