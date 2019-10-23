Probate No. 6879...

Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL WINTER STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... AN ABRUPT CHANGE TOWARD COLDER TEMPERATURES IS LIKELY ON SATURDAY AS A STRONG COLD FRONT MOVES SOUTH ACROSS THE AREA. DAYTIME HIGHS WILL BE MET BY EARLY AFTERNOON, WITH TEMPERATURES PLUNGING INTO THE 20S BY EARLY EVENING. WIDESPREAD SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ACROSS A LARGE PORTION OF THE AREA SATURDAY NIGHT, AND PERSIST THROUGH SUNDAY. SEVERAL INCHES OF ACCUMULATION WILL BE POSSIBLE, RESULTING IN CONSIDERABLE IMPACTS TO TRAVEL DUE TO ICY AND SNOW COVERED ROADS AS WELL AS LOW VISIBILITIES. EXACT AMOUNTS ARE UNCERTAIN DUE TO QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE SPEED AND INTENSITY OF THE STORM SYSTEM. HOWEVER, CONFIDENCE IS HIGH THAT WINTER WEATHER WILL RETURN TO THE AREA THIS WEEKEND. THOSE WITH TRAVEL PLANS ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ARE URGED TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. STAY TUNED FOR POSSIBLE WATCHES OR WARNINGS WHICH MAY BECOME NECESSARY IN THE FUTURE.