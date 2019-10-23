Probate No. 6879...

DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, CONVERSE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE    )    Probate No. 6879    

                )

            OF    )

                )

CATHERINE IDA PEXTON,    )

                )

        Deceased.    )

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Probate Code, Section 2-7-202, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public auction will be held at Falkenburg Auctions, 1005 E Richards St., Douglas, WY at 10:00 am on November 9 and 23, 2019. Household goods and other personal property of the Estate will be offered for sale.

    DATED this 16th day of October 2019.

Converse County Bank, Douglas,

Wyoming, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Catherine Ida Pexton

By:  /s/ Kyle J. Lund, Vice President

Kyle J. Lund, Vice President, Converse County Bank, Douglas, Wyoming

Publish: October 23 & 30, November 6, 2019    3665

