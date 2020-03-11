Diamond Land And Livestock...
As of January 17th, 2019, the following vehicle has been abandoned, without consent by the property owner, Diamond Land & Livestock, at 1559 Cold Springs Road, Douglas Wyoming. 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix SE, VIN 1G2WJ52M4WF314538, license plate number 13-8519 (expired October 2019). In order to reclaim this vehicle you must pay Diamond Land & Livestock $20/day for each day, or a total of $6,000.00 This ad is notice to remove the vehicle from premises immediately, pursuant to W.S. 31-13-112(e). If not removed by January 18th, the vehicle will be removed at your expense, and vehicle will be reported as abandoned to law enforcement. Please contact us as soon as possible at (307) 298-5023 or (307) 298-5025.
Publish: January 8 & 15, 2020 3814
