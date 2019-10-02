Docket No. 7003...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
In Probate, Docket No. 7003
******************************
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARY DAVID LOWRIE
DECEASED.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF
MARY DAVID LOWRIE
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on the 26th day of September, 2019, Doyle J. Davies, Attorney at Law, 117 S. Main, P.O. Box 330, Lusk, Wyoming 82225, filed an Application for Decree on behalf of Harry J. Rockwell, in the District Court for Converse County, Eighth Judicial District. The Application requests that the Court enter a Decree establishing that the decedent’s right title and interest in the following described real property be distributed as requested in the Application.
Real Property: Oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under the following described property (Mineral Interest)
Township 37 North, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming
Section 27: S½SW¼
80 MA 50% 40 NMA
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that if there are no objections filed by the 1st day of November, 2019, all right, title, and interest of the decedent, Mary David Lowrie, in and to the described property, will be distributed as requested in the Application.
DATED this 26th day of September, 2019.
Patricia Carr
Clerk of the District Court-Deputy
Publish: October 2 & 9, 2019 3602
