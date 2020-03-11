Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The special meeting was called to order at 8:31 a.m. on January 2, 2019. In attendance were Chairman Robert Short; Mike Colling; Tony Lehner; Jim Willox; teleconferenced Rick Grant; also present was Deputy County Clerk Kimberly Johnston.
The Commission accepted the resignation of the Honorable Lucile K. Taylor, Converse County Clerk. The Board of Commissioners offered their greatful thanks for her 20 plus years of dedicated service to the citizens of Converse County.
Mr. Jim Willox moved to appoint Ms. Kimberly Johnston as interim County Clerk until a new County Clerk is named, Mr. Mike Colling seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Jim Willox moved to accept the appointment of Lucile Taylor as a deputy clerk and Commission Assistant for the Converse County Clerk’s Office as submitted until such time as a new County Clerk is appointed, Mr. Tony Lehner seconded, motion carried. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman ATTEST: Kimberly Johnston, Interim Converse County Clerk
Publish: January 8, 2020 3813
