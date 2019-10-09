                Probate No. 6998

Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT WITH SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES... ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOWFALL EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES, HIGHEST THE NORTH LARAMIE RANGE. WINDS MAY GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...BILL, DOUGLAS, GLENROCK, LUSK, MUDDY GAP, NORTH LARAMIE RANGE AND SHIRLEY BASIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. * MAIN IMPACT...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE FOR VERY DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW LIMITING VISIBILITY. VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED AND COULD BE DANGEROUS TO LIVESTOCK AND OUTDOOR INTERESTS. AVOID TRAVEL EXCEPT FOR EMERGENCIES AND PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS. * OTHER IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOW LOADING AND STRONG WINDS MAY DAMAGE TREES OR POWERLINES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&