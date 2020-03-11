Request for Proposals...
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING
CONTRACT SNOW REMOVAL SERVICES
CONVERSE COUNTY JOINT JUSTICE CENTER
The City of Douglas, Wyoming is seeking proposals to provide contract professional Snow Removal Services at the Converse County Joint Justice Center, 1201 Mesa Drive. Interested and qualified individuals or firms are invited to submit a Proposal outlining qualifications. Proposals for “City of Douglas CCJJC Snow Removal Services” will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. MST time, January 8th, 2020. Fax or e-mail submittals will not be accepted, nor will any Proposals received after the deadline. Proposals will not be read aloud as this is not a single cost bid but a Request for Proposals. Contact John Harbarger at 307-358-9750, for general questions or to receive copies of documents. Documents and proposal requirements may also be viewed on the City of Douglas website at www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bids” button. Proposals are to be delivered to Douglas City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 101 N. 4th Street, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all Proposals and to waive any irregularities or technicalities in the submittals as it deems appropriate to best serve the public interest. It is anticipated the City will review the Proposals and enter into an Agreement with the selected firm by January 13th, 2020.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk
Publish: Dec. 25, 2019 & Jan. 1, 2020 3794
