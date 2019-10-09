Public Notice...

Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE WITH SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOWFALL EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES WITH ISOLATED TOTALS AROUND A FOOT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE NORTH LARAMIE RANGE. LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. WINDS MAY GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...BILL, DOUGLAS, GLENROCK, LUSK, MUDDY GAP, NORTH LARAMIE RANGE AND SHIRLEY BASIN. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * MAIN IMPACT...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE FOR VERY DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW LIMITING VISIBILITY. VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED AND COULD BE DANGEROUS TO LIVESTOCK AND OUTDOOR INTERESTS. AVOID TRAVEL EXCEPT FOR EMERGENCIES AND PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS. * OTHER IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOW LOADING AND STRONG WINDS MAY DAMAGE TREES OR POWERLINES. CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE RAPIDLY BEHIND THE COLD FRONT AS RAIN TRANSITIONS TO SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE FORECAST THAT WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS. ONLY TRAVEL IN AN EMERGENCY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT... FOOD...AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE FORECAST FOR UPDATES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&