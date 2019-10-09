Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public comment hearing is scheduled regarding the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company), for approval of a general rate increase of $16,121,638 or 17.28% annually to retail gas rates; the intervention of the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate, a separate, independent division of the Commission charged with representing the interests of Wyoming citizens and all classes of utility customers, the intervention of Archer Energy, LLC and, the intervention of Federal Executive Agencies. A public comment hearing is set to commence on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the George Amos Memorial Building, Cottonwood Room, 412 S. Gillette Avenue, Gillette, Wyoming.
BHWG is a public utility as defined by Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(D), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction under Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
All interest persons are encouraged to attend the public comment hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules. Interest persons may appear and be heard, either in person or through counsel, as provided by Commission Rule.
The Commission’s hearings are open to all persons. If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-2-GR-19 (Record No. 15267) in your correspondence.
Dated: October 1, 2019.
Publish: October 9 & 16, 2019 3633
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.