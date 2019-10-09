Notice of Final Payment...
NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT TO CONTRACTOR
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Converse County has accepted as complete the 2019 Converse County Chip Seal Project in accordance with a contract between Converse County and Knife River, P.O. Box 730, Casper, Wyoming 82601, and Knife River is entitled to final payment. Therefore, on November 19, 2019, being the forty-first day after the first publication of this notice, full and final payment will be made to Knife River unless protests to this final payment have been received prior to or on that date. Protests to this final payment may be made in writing to Converse County, 107 North 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, and received prior to November 19, 2019. Dated this 3rd day of October, 2019.
Publish: October 9, 16 & 23, 2019 3636
