Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on October 1, 2019. Present were Chairman Robert Short, Vice-Chair Jim Willox, Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, Rick Grant and County Clerk Lucile Taylor.
The regular meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m.
Chairman Short and Vice-Chairman Willox were excused for the rest of the day to attend an Industrial Siting Council staff meeting in Cheyenne.
The minutes of the regular meeting on September 17, 2019 were approved and ordered filed.
The regular meeting recessed at 2:50 p.m. and reconvened at 8:30 a.m. on October 2, 2019. Chairman Short and Vice-Chairman Willox joined the meeting.
Ms. Melissa Hershley provided an overview of and statistics for the Glenrock Area Food Pantry which started distributions in September.
The Commissioners agreed to close the nuisance complaint once the removal of vehicles can be verified.
Mr. Cal Twiford discussed various County road projects.
Mr. Grant moved to ratify Change Order 2, Knife River, 2019 County Chip Seal Project, decrease of $15,012.21, new total $1,037,499.29, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously
Mr. Colling moved to approve the Certificate of Substantial Completion, September 20, 2019, Knife River, 2019 Chip Seal Project, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to accept the committee’s recommendation based on qualifications and award WLC Engineering the contract for Engineering Services for the East Antelope Road Reconstruction Project, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to amend the RFQ/P for the Design and Construction, Road & Bridge Main Shop and Offices, Douglas, WY, Mr. Colling seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The regular meeting recessed at 12:03 p.m. and reconvened at 1:30 p.m.
Mrs. Dru Bower, DRU Consulting, provided an Energy and Natural Resource Policy update and addressed ongoing priorities.
Mr. Willox moved to approve accounts payable: 2958166.06; 50 307 Healing Waters; 12760 A Diamond Trucking; 1336.11 Adv Comm Tech; 9615 Adv Geotechnical Solutions; 460 Alcohol & Drug Testing; 1000 Alley, Linda; 1134.51 ALSCO; 52.20 Arrow; 3073.85 Atlas Office Products; 280.13 Atlas Premier; 1195.83 B&B Leasing; 10780 B A Trucking; 63149.94 B&M Sand & Gravel; 1480.13 Bison Pump; 2550.28 BHE; 20807.50 Blackburn Cattle Co; 562.30 Bloedorn Lumber-Douglas; 874.23 Blue 360 Media; 482546.85 BCBS of WY; 80.83 Bob Barker Co; 30670.40 Bob Ruwart; 150 The Body Shop; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Douglas; 325 Bryan C Cropper; 179.20 Bud’s Field Service; 2498 Casper Electric; 792.55 Casper Star Tribune; 87.55 Casper Winnelson; 285.36 CDW Govt; 2331.55 Century Link; 674.21 Certified Labs; 150 ChemaTox Lab; 1166.62 Children’s Advocacy Project; 4660.95 City of Douglas; 5298.59 CMI-TECO; 254.04 Cobb, Patti; 38.25 Coca Cola; 134 Control Solutions; 15000 CC Aging Services; 55000 CC Fair Board; 8400 CC Firewise; 408750 CC Library; 4550.07 CC Treasurer; 4999.98 Converse Hope Center; 300 County Clerks’ Assn of WY; 7.50 County of Larimer; 288.84 Cowardin, Darcey; 72.75 Cowboy Chemical; 87.05 CPS Distributors; 90 Croell; 100 Crossroads Vet Service; 54.75 Cytocheck Lab; 973.30 Dearborn Life Ins; 3163.72 Decker Auto Glass; 1800 Dilts, Jerry; 4141.50 DMC Wear Parts; 113.18 Don’s Business Machines; 8607.50 Douglas Budget; 7500 Douglas Community Club; 643 Douglas Custom Seat Covers; 100 Douglas Day Spa; 910.61 Douglas Hardware Hank; 1161.35 DTC; 2500 DYHA; 1380 DRU Consulting; 84011.77 Dustbusters; 925 ES&S; 1050 Emery Septic; 5800 Employers Council; 19910 The Enterprise; 1370 Etchemendy, George; 4458.75 Fastenal Co; 2813 Fat Boys Tire; 14975.83 FFF Enterprises; 188.35 Fleet Fueling; 128.31 Floyd’s Truck Center; 27.84 Fowler, Leslie; 1880.97 Freestone Midstream; 3489.10 Glaxosmithkline; 58 Glenrock Health Center; 25 Glenrock Independent; 2712.50 Gorman Funeral Homes; 141.79 Grainger; 87 Grant, Richard; 489.60 Grant, Richard C JR; 79 Gray, Diane; 1162.50 Greenwood Mapping; 200 Gudahl, Williams; 10528 GW Mechanical; 1006.05 H&H Electric; 455 Hansuld, Tia; 270 Hilltop National; 40 Hinckley, Thomas ; 31920.36 Homax; 346 Honnen Equip; 70 HUB Int’l Mtn States;70.73 Hughes; 538 Hutchinson, Hal; 156.60 Huxtable, Dixie; 44.97 Industrial Distributors; 150 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 7241.34 Integrity Steel; 372.85 Interstate Batteries; 146.25 Intoximeters; 1250 James A Wilkerson; 4302.30 Jerry’s Welding; 22495 JM Trucking; 300 Joyful Living Massage; 984.06 JRL Supply; 514.68 Kimball Midwest; 985624.33 Knife River; 193.14 Kussy, Richard; 3750 LPHS; 449.50 Laramie Range Water Treatment; 421.08 Lehner, Tony; 29 Martin, Tiffany; 3202.28 TheMaster’s Touch; 1017.15 McKesson Medical; 1019.74 Medicine Bow Tech; 26097.02 MHCC; 4086.08 Merck Sharp; 100 MiCTA; 225 Migali Ind; 22.16 Miller, Crimson; 25 Mittleider, Stacey; 31.90 Morvee, Janeen; 816.72 Motion and Flow Control; 2803.51 Motor Power Casper; 494.30 MSL; 4249.79 N-ear Pro; 1492.25 NAPA; 11.99 NAPA Glenrock; 159.70 Newman Traffic Signs; 488 NMS Labs; 632.32 Norco; 4509.20 Northwest Community Action Programs ; 284.22 O’Reilly; 35 Office Ally; 777.62 Office Depot; 1479.55 OK Wrecking; 30745 Olsen DeWayne; 93.59 One Stop; 6500 OpenGov; 1136.66 Peak Fitness; 300 Peech, Ben; 2677.42 Peterbilt of WY;14036.94 Phillips and Jordan; 1575.05 Pierce’s Body; 507.27 Pitney Bowes; 15913.79 Plainsman Printing; 15000 PMCH; 5547 Precision Window; 41740 Price Pumping; 385 Prima Public Risk Management; 6337.50 Pro River Tech; 495 Professional Development Academy; 300 Pure Raine; 863 R&R Rest Stops; 193.72 R&S Northeast; 909.80 Renegade Off-Road; 401.97 Rock Mount Research; 16168.55 RMP; 228.50 Rocky Mountain Wash; 223.50 Ron’s; 58189.74 Russell Const; 895 Safariland; 100.67 Safeway Pharmacy; 338.14 Sam’s; 6 Sandy’s Sewing; 2280.60 Sanofi Pasteur; 1301.96 Say It With A Condom; 960.21 Shatto’s; 1407.28 Short, Robert; 29 Shuler Kristy; 306.24 Smith, Heidi J; 94.49 Snelling, William; 4166.67 SFL; 1211.95 Source Office; 24.62 State of WY; 137.80 Steiger, Daniel; 108.26 Stericycle; 10.28 Sweet, Doris; 17985 Sybille Creek Services; 1300 Teton County; 207.35 Thirteen Ways; 6100 TY Pickett; 787.64 Top Office; 172.33 Total Access Group; 1575 TOV Consulting 63.75 Town of Glenrock; 39.99 Tractor Supply; 78568 Transmission Distribution; 6375.40 TrueNorth Steel; 8847.91 Twiford, Calvin; 227.94 Twin Peaks Pump; 16335.35 Tyler Tech; 635 USPO; 34.80 Ullery, Jennifer; 5418 UW; 391.50 UW 4-H in Converse County; 3620.43 Verizon; 18122.64 Visa; 6267.70 Vision Service; 1966.62 Visionary; 166.37 Vyve; 1225.00 WACO; 4062.50 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 3291.59 Willox Jim; 25 Willox, Tione; 1145 Wireless Adv Comm; 30529.20 WBI; 833.34 WC&FD; 54 WY Financial Ins; 822 WLEA; 19659.38 WY Machinery; 1014 WY Public Health Lab; 617.08 WY Rigging; 338.26 Xerox; 1661.04 Xerox Financial; 11770 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports: Aug Clerk of DC 6814.16; Sheriff 2832.93, Public Health 13682.60; Sep Clerk of DC 6817.20, County Clerk 69451.62; other monthly reports: CCTPB, FSA, Jail, Airport; tax refunds: 21018-667 RKI Exploration 10589.50; Mr. Colling seconded, the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to them or their business, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Colling moved to ratify the Contingency and Development Agreement with the City of Douglas for the Business Ready Communities grant application, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Lehner moved to extend the Visionary Communications Lease, Rolling Hills Tower, 4 years ending December 15, 2023, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the Agreement for Consultant Services between Bob Decker, dba TOV Consulting & Communications, for the County Employees’ Health Insurance Plan, $1575/mo., ending July 31, 2020, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to approve the following Bore Permits: #1, Tallgrass Midstream, Highland Loop, 16” high density natural gas pipeline; #2 Tallgrass Midstream, Highland Loop, 12” high density natural gas pipeline; #3 SCM PR, Jenne Trail, 4.5” OD crude oil pipeline; #4, SCM PR, Jenne Trail, 4.5” OD crude oil pipeline, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to approve Bore Permit #5, Oneok Rockies Midstream, Ross Road subject to completion of the application, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to approve, allowing for the missing signature of the landowner due to an existing easement, Bore Permit #6, Niobrara Electric Assn, Dull Center Road, underground powerline, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the request of Dawson Geophysical to travel county roads for their 3-D Seismic Survey, ending January 30, 2020, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Grant moved to approve Change Order #5, Bilfinger Westcon, extending the parking lot lease until October 18, 2019, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Grant moved to approve, by short title, Resolution No. 13-19, A Resolution Amending Speed Limits on portions of Cherokee Trail (CR 30), Mr. Willox seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The Commissioners approved salary adjustments per WSS 18-3-602(d) for Sheriff’s Office employees effective October 1, 2019.
The regular meeting adjourned at 5:10 p.m. on October 2, 2019. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman Attest: Lucile K. Taylor, Converse County Clerk
Publish: October 9, 2019
