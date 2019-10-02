CCSD#1-Notice of
Notice of Final Payment to Contractor
Converse County School District No. 1
CCSD1 Bathroom/Handrail/Stair Remodel
Douglas, WY
Notice is hereby given that Converse County School District No. 1, Douglas, WY, and State of Wyoming, has accepted the work as complete, according to the plans and specifications and rules set forth in the contract between the Converse County School District No. 1, Douglas, WY, and K & R Construction, Douglas, WY, for completion of the CCSD1 Bathroom/Handrail/Stair Remodel.
The above-mentioned contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore, upon the 41st day after the first date of advertisement, Converse County School District No. 1, Douglas, WY will pay the above-mentioned contractor the full amount due under said contract; provided all punch list and project close-out requirements have been met.
By Order of School District No. 1
Converse County
Douglas WY 82633
Jay Butler, Clerk
Publish: October 2, 9 & 16, 2019 3604
