Probate No. 7001...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7001
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
NOLAN E. GLISSON. )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE TO HAVE PROBATE PROCEEDINGS
ADMITTED INTO THIS STATE
Notice is hereby given that the 4th day of November, 2019 at 8 o’clock a.m. of said day at the Courtroom of said Court in the County of Converse at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, WY 82633, has been appointed as the time and place for admitting the probate proceedings in the State of Nevada of said Nolan E. Glisson, deceased, in this state as a probate of this state and for admitting certified copies of the proceedings of said estate in Nevada to record in this Court when and where any person interested may appear and contest the same.
DATED this 30th day of September, 2019.
F. SCOTT PEASLEY,
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Publish: October 9, 16 and 23, 2019 3632
