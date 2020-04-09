Probate No. 7086...

THE STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

: ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Probate No.: 7086

In the Matter of the Estate of )

)

W. KIM CONNERLEY, )

)

Deceased. )

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

To: All persons interested in the Estate of W. Kim Connerley:

You are hereby notified that on March 13, 2020, Julie B. Connerley, Petitioner, filed an application in the Eighth Judicial District Court in and for the County of Converse, State of Wyoming, stating that W. Kim Connerley, died on July 17, 2019; that at the time of his death he lived in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa County, Florida; and that at the time of his death he owned a parcel of real property located in Converse County, Wyoming, more particularly described as follows:

Township 31 North, Range 67 West, 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming:

Section 17: SE¼NE¼; NE¼SE¼; S½S½

Section 20: NW¼; N½NE¼; NW¼SW¼; SE¼NE¼

Section 21: W½NW¼

Said Application prays that the Court enter a decree establishing right and title to Decedent’s interest in the above-described parcel of real property and setting over decedent’s interest therein to the heirs of W. Kim Connerley.

You are hereby further notified that any interested party may file objections in writing with the Clerk of District Court in Douglas, Wyoming on or before May 1, 2020.

DATED this 23rd day of March, 2020.

Sage Hilstad, 7-5114

Mathey Law Office, P.C.

PO Box 1060

Green River WY 82935

(307) 875-5872

