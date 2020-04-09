Advertisements for Bids...
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS—CITY OF DOUGLAS
Equipment
Sealed bids for One New Specified Fairway Aerator, Douglas Community Club. will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 N. 4th Street, until 2:00 PM MST on April 22, 2020, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. Approved bidding documents may be obtained at Public Works Dept. 420 W. Grant Street or on the City of Douglas website at www.cityofdouglas.orgunder the “Bid Postings” tab. Each bid must be submitted on the bid form and accompanied by bid security payable to the City of Douglas as prescribed in the bidding documents in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid. Bids may be subject to the Wyoming Preference Act. Mail submitted bids to the City Clerk, City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633, or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY. To perform public work, the successful Bidder and subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes and federal and local laws and regulations. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive as an informality any irregularities contained in a bid, and to accept the bid that serves the best interests of the City.
/s/ Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk;
Publish: April 8 & 15, 20203994
