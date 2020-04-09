Notice of Storage Unit...

NOTICE OF STORAGE UNIT SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public sale will be held on-line through the Big Country Storage Facebook page for Big Country Storage, located at 1300 W. Richards St. of units #30, #32, #145, #241, #264, #278, #366, #3-3010, #3-3016, #3-3074, #3-3091, #3-3100 & Outdoor Unit # 1161, beginning on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 am and concluding Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 am to dispose of items of personal property for the non-payment of rent. All items are subject to prior redemption and are sold as is. All sales are for cash. Seller reserves the right to bid.

#1161 includes:

1980 WW 2-stall horse trailer, blue in color, VIN #079796

1976 Dodge Motorcoach, tan in color, VIN #F34BF6V080595

1991 Chevrolet Pickup, White and Blue in color,

VIN #2GCEK19K1M1146766

Big Country Storage, L.L.C.

BY: Steve Burnett, Owner

Publish: April 8 & 15, 20203990