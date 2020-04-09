Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
March 18, 2020
The special meeting was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on March 18, 2020. Present were Chair Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and Clerk Karen Rimmer. The Commissioners met with all other elected officials and department heads to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and develop a cohesive strategy to conduct business for Converse County. Following lengthy discussion, overview of procedures put in place, and recommendations from all elected officials and departments, it was determined that the Courthouse would remain open but by appointment only; access will be limited to the south entrance; screening questions will be developed; no vendors at this time other than critical need items; all other business will be conducted online or by email, phone, or mail; and drop boxes will be placed outside each office for mail, deliveries, and customer drop-off. Offices will adopt best practices (disinfection, social distancing, etc.) and stagger staff with some staff able to work remotely. Meetings will be conducted remotely as much as possible. An informational desk will be placed at the entrance of the Courthouse to screen customers, answer questions, and direct customers how to proceed. Sheriff and Joint Communications will operate much the same with the exception of no public access without appointment. Procedures for interoffice conduct of business was discussed with the understanding that procedures may changes as the outbreak changes. The County will provide a joint press release containing all office procedures to the media and will post on the County’s website and any Facebook pages. Mr. Willox moved to allow for offices to incorporate staggered staff and remote work practices while maintaining normal salary amounts for employees; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion passed unanimously. All information to be shared was directed to be sent to Emergency Management and IT; all employees directed to sign up for Code Red if not already. Ms. Dixie Huxtable, County Assessor, provided an overview of desired salary adjustments to account for the distribution of duties within her department; the Commissioners agreed to the salary adjustments within her office as recommended. The special meeting adjourned at 12:00 p.m. March 18, 2020.
ATTEST: /s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk/s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman
