City of Douglas

Meeting Minutes...

City Council Meeting Minutes

March 23, 2020

The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE 5 OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon Roll Call the following were present either in person or via conference call: Mayor: René Kemper; Council Members: John Bartling; Monty Gilbreath; Kim Pexton; Karl E. Hertz; Others Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Clerk, Chaz Schumacher; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; Community Dev. Director, Clara Chaffin; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of any conflicts of interest for Council Members; there were none. Mayor Kemper addressed the community concerning the current state of events resulting from the Governor’s order to close down public spaces in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Kemper thanked the community for their patience and their overwhelming support of local businesses during this time. She assured the community that a common goal initiative is being used between governing agencies to provide the most accurate information as possible, which will be posted on the City website and Facebook page. Kemper emphasized the need for social distancing practices; maintaining six feet of separation in public, staying home unless absolutely necessary, and washing hands frequently. Consent Agenda: Councilmember Hertz moved to approve the Consent Agenda as presented: Item 2.I. 27 Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda for March 23, 2020; 28 Item 2.II. Consideration of Resolutions and Ordinances by Title 29 Only; Item 2.III. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting, March 9, 30 2020; Item 2.IV. Minutes, City Council Work Session, March 9, 2020; 31 Item 2.V. Minutes, City Council Special Meeting; March 16, 2020; 32 Item 2.VI. Minutes, Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting, March 33 16, 2020: Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion; motion carried, 5-0. Proclamations: Item 3.I. Proclamation, National Athletic Training Month, March 2020. Councilmember Gilbreath read the proclamation designating March as National Athletic Training Month. Public Comments: None. Presentations to Council/Public Hearings: Item 5.I. Public Hearing, Resolution 2033: Authorizing RPR, LLC to Proceed with a Type B Development for the Construction of a Restaurant in a B-2 General Business Zone at 1793 Muirfield Court (United One Addition, Lot 8), Douglas, Wyoming. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing; Community Development Director Chaffin provided the staff report; applicant, Ed Pollock, stated his appreciation for being able to bring this project to the community; Chaffin relayed a message from a neighboring property, Conestoga Apartments, in favor of the project; brief discussion followed; public hearing closed. Councilmember Bartling moved to approve Resolution 2033 as presented. Councilmember Gilbreath seconded; motion carried, 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 6.I. Ordinance 1003: Rezone, Twin Buttes Ministry Partners – Old EWC; Third Reading: Councilmember Hertz moved to approve and adopt Ordinance 1003 on third reading as presented. Councilmember Pexton seconded; motion carried, 5-0. Item 6.II. Bid Recommendation: Bighorn Drive 54 Water Services Replacement Project: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to reject all bids as received for the Bighorn Drive Water Services Replacement Project. Councilmember Bartling seconded; motion carried, 5-0. Item 6.III. Change Order: Little Boxelder Spring Transmission Replacement Project: Councilmember Pexton moved to approve the Change Order as presented for the Little Boxelder Spring Transmission Replacement Project, in the amount of $30,912.00. Councilmember Hertz seconded; motion carried, 5-0. Item 6.IV. Bid Recommendation: Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project: Councilmember Hertz moved to approve the partial award of the contract for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project to August Winter and Sons for the amount of $467,700.00. Councilmember Gilbreath seconded; motion carried, 5-0. Item 6.V. Resolution 2034: Designating Authorized Signers for all City of Douglas Bank and Investment Accounts: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve Resolution 2034 as presented. Councilmember Hertz seconded; motion carried, 5-0. Council Information: Item 7.I. Treasurer’s Report February 2020 Item 7.II. Dashboards, February 2020 Executive Session: None. Councilmember Hertz echoed the comments from Mayor Kemper at the beginning of the meeting, thanking the community for their overwhelming support and patience with the hospital at this time.Mayor Kemper thanked the community stating she feels safer in Douglas than anywhere else and that is because we are working together. Adjourn: Councilmember Hertz moved to adjourn the regular City of Douglas Council meeting. Councilmember Bartling seconded; no discussion; motion carried, 5-0. Regular meeting adjourned at 5:54 p.m.

ATTEST:

/s/ Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/ Rene’ Kemper, Mayor

Publish: April 8, 20203983