Maxine Haynes, 90, of Glenrock, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on May 19, 1929 in Warren, Pennsylvania to the late Glenn Leroy and Ethel Amilia (Boyer) Nichols.
Maxine enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidering, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed going to the casino to take on the slot machines. She truly loved spending time with her family.
Maxine is survived by three daughters, Diane Munsinger, Charlene Hassler and Denise Tackett; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, Maurice Leroy Haynes; her son, Maurice Leroy Haynes, Jr., one sister and 2 brothers.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Glenrock Cemetery with Pastor Tim Adams officiating. Please make memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.
