PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company), for authority to approve a Demand Side Management (DSM) plan, as more fully described below:

RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.

On March 26, 2020, RMP filed its Application requesting authority to implement [i] a 3-Year Plan for DSM Acquisition; [ii] modifications to Electric Service Schedule No. 191, including adjusting Category 1, 2 and 3 rates to .65 percent, 1.67 percent and 1.20 percent, respectively.

RMP states the 3-Year Plan outlines energy savings targets and budget estimates informed from the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan. The 3-Year Plan also contains Residential (Category 1) and Non-Residential (Categories 2 and 3) program strategy, and potential offerings in support of the 3-Year Plan energy savings targets. As part of the 3-Year Plan, the Company will continually monitor program kilowatt-hour savings and budgets and will add, remove, and/or modify offerings and initiatives in order to administer cost-effective programs and reasonably manage within the approved kWh savings and budget targets.

This is not a complete description of the Application. Interested persons may inspect the Application at RMP’s business offices throughout Wyoming and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during regular business hours. The Application may also be reviewed on line at http://www.pacificorp.com.

Anyone desiring to file a public comment, statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must so file with the Commission in writing on or before April 30, 2020. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.

If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or you wish to file a public comment, statement, or protest, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-580-ET-20 (Record No. 15480) in your communications.

Dated: March 30, 2020.

Publish: April 1 & 8, 20203989