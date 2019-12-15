Raymond "Ray" E. Schirmer & 65-9632 ~ Full Notice to Run Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 (Photo) - Douglas Budget Newspaper
Raymond (Ray) Earl Schirmer, 76 passed away November 28, 2019 at Hospice in Casper, Wyoming.Ray was born June 1st, 1943 in Douglas, Wyoming to Raymond Morris Schirmer and Alta B. (Shatto) Schirmer.Ray was married to Susan M. Close in 1962 and had five children; Jackie, Quint, Lisa, Becky and Linda. They divorced in 1984 and he stayed in Douglas working and raising his girls Becky and Linda. Soon after, he met the love of his life Wanda M. Hinckley. They were married August 9th, 1986. From this union they have a combined total of nine children, Ray’s five and Wanda’s four; Kenny, Jim Jay, Steve and Debbie.Ray worked in the Oil Field most of his life. He worked as a Dairy Farmer, Roustabout, in a Gas Station, Cook, Equipment Operator, Truck Driver and owned and operated his own companies including a Fire Extinguisher Business.Ray loved his time with Wanda, his wife of 34 years. They were together almost every second of every day. You never really saw one without the other. They even worked together. Their relationship was truly something special and beautiful.He loved each and everyone of his kids. He was kind and gentle and one of the biggest jokesters there was. I think he has gotten us all a time or two.The other loves of his life were his dogs; JW, Rex and Duke. He loved to hunt, fish, drive, camp, snow machine and most of all he loved to be with his family.Ray is survived by his wife Wanda Schirmer, his brothers Jack (Betty) Schirmer, Tom (Peggy) Schirmer, his Uncle Earl (Mildred) Shatto, Aunts Jean George and Joy Ramseier, his children Jack (Sheila) Schirmer, Quint (Sherry) Schirmer, Lisa (Homer) Powell, Becky Schirmer, Linda (Steve) Bacot, Step-children Kenny (Londa) Hinckley, Jim Jay (Janet) Hinckley, Debbie (Ed) Henschel, Maggie Hinckley and so many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.Ray is preceded in death by his father Morris Schirmer, his mother Alta B. Schirmer, Step son Steve Hinckley, Grandsons Klayton Robinson, Todd Schirmer, Baby Hinckley and Baby Nevarez.Memorial Service with be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the American Legion, 101 South 6th Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 a Reception to followAll donations can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 South Wilson Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601
