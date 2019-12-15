Funeral services were held for Ruby Louise Kant, 102, at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Frank Wiederrecht of The Gathering officiating. Interment was at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland, Wyoming.
Ruby Kant died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Valley Health Care Center in Casper, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family.
Ruby was born in the Laramie Peak area of Wyoming on Tuesday, April 3, 1917 the daughter of Samuel Manfrone and Ursa Tobitha (Menefee) Parker. She was raised and educated on the family homestead in the Fletcher Park area of Laramie Peak. She later married William George “Bill” Goodwin on August 15, 1937 in Wheatland, and they followed his work throughout Wyoming for many years. This included a ranch near Glendo, Wyoming and later invested in the Parker Sawmill at the homestead at the base of Laramie Peak on Cottonwood Creek. Then they moved to Wheatland, and a few years later moved to Glendo where they owned and operated the Trail Hotel and Café. In 1968 they moved to Douglas and finished their work years in life.
Ruby worked for a few years until she completely retired. Then she continued with her passion in life, writing poems and articles in various local magazines. She later wrote and published books including: On the USS Colorado, Wilbur’s Book, and Passport to Sanity.
After Bill Goodwin passed away, sometime later she married C. W. “Chet” Layman on April 22, 1989 in Douglas and they traveled, camped, and enjoyed life for several years. She walked Chet through his final path in life. She later married Walter Patrick “Pat” Kant on January 20, 1999. Then illness was encountered in their fun life of dancing at the senior center went away. At that time Ruby moved to Casper, where she resided at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home until she passed away.
She was survived by her husband, Pat Kant, of Nebraska; one son, William Stanley “Stan” (Judy) Goodwin, of Casper; two grandchildren, Brian Goodwin of Orange City, Florida and Jennifer Keith of Casper; and four great grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by her father, Samuel, on December 26, 1962; mother, Ursa, on February 27, 1978; husbands, Bill Goodwin, on February 2, 1985 and Chet Layman on March 3, 1995; brothers, Stanley M. Parker on August 22, 1928, Wilbur A. Parker on April 14, 1984, and Leslie B. Parker on June 1, 1999; and sister, Doris L. Shumate, on October 10, 1994.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.
