Jarold D. Miller was born April 15, 1941 to Rosa and Wilburn Miller in Urbana, Missouri. He was the son of a barber, raised in a family of barbers.
Jerry made his way to Wyoming with his family, where he barbered with his older brothers, Leonard and John. It was there that he met Sunny Clark in 1971, whom he married and selflessly loved, while helping to raise her son, Philip, whom he loved as his own. They eventually settled in Glenrock, where Jerry was the sole town barber from 1974 until 2013. He served the community diligently, professionally and without fail. Although his marriage ended years later, Jerry continued to support Sunny and Philip, without question or reciprocity, until his passing.
Jerry was a pillar of the Glenrock community. Personable and sacrificial, he served his customers with the utmost respect and professionalism. He was incredibly easy to talk to — a natural conversationalist — and he was part of the glue that helped build Glenrock and keep it together. He was kind, generous, and he lived a life of service. He was loved by friends and strangers alike. Customers traveled from far and wide simply to sit in his barber chair and have a great conversation — and an exemplary haircut. He retired in 2013 and lived in Evansville, WY until his passing. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, his brother John C. Miller, as well as his nephews, Larry and Johnny. Although Jerry never adopted Philip, he is succeeded in life by him, as well as his brother Leonard, Leonard’s sons Al, Dave and Roger Curtis, John’s wife Kathy, his niece Wendy Kaplan, his grand-niece Linndsey, his great grand-niece Lucy, and his grandson Connor.
Jerry lived a simple and good life, and will be remembered fondly by the entire town of Glenrock and beyond.
He was loved and admired by everyone he touched. For what more could you ask?
Rest.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Wyoming Medical Center and Bustard’s Funeral Home for the compassionate care they provided for Jerry.
