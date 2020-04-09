Probate No. 7084...

STATE OF WYOMING IN THE DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF CONVERSE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Probate No. 7084

IN THE MATTER OF )

THE ESTATE OF )

BRUCE W. WILLFORD, )

Deceased, )

More from this section Converse County Business Closures and Updates

NOTICE OF PROOF OF WILL

WITHOUT ADMINISTRATION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE

You are hereby notified that, on March 19, 2020, the Last Will and Testament of Decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named court and there will be no present administration of said estate. Any action to set aside said Will shall be filed in the Court withing three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or thereafter be forever barred.

DATED: March 20, 2020.

/s/ Sharon Willford_

SHARON WILLFORD, Proponent

Publish: April 1, 8 & 15, 20203986