Probate No. 7084...
STATE OF WYOMING IN THE DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7084
IN THE MATTER OF )
THE ESTATE OF )
BRUCE W. WILLFORD, )
Deceased, )
NOTICE OF PROOF OF WILL
WITHOUT ADMINISTRATION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE
You are hereby notified that, on March 19, 2020, the Last Will and Testament of Decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named court and there will be no present administration of said estate. Any action to set aside said Will shall be filed in the Court withing three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or thereafter be forever barred.
DATED: March 20, 2020.
/s/ Sharon Willford_
SHARON WILLFORD, Proponent
Publish: April 1, 8 & 15, 20203986
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.