Thomas L. Rexius, 76, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his home in Douglas, Wyoming. He was born June 26, 1943 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the son of Adam and Esther (Asmus) Rexius.
Tom was raised in Lusk and Orin Junction, graduating from Douglas High School. Over the years Tom work in the fur trading business, farming/ranching and construction trades.
Tom enjoyed spending time at the river with his “family” of eagles. He was a rock collector and enjoyed a good game of cribbage. He was an avid outdoors man, loved hunting, fishing and playing softball.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 37 years , Yvonne Rexius; son Thomas Chad Rexius (Helene) of Eaton, Colorado; daughter Tonda Russell of Casper; step-children Tony Rust (Janet) of Eugene, Oregon; Kelly Mahon (Thierry) of Cheyenne; Tracy Giesenhagen (Chuck) of Green River; mother Esther Rexius of Cheyenne; brother Jonathan Rexius (Melissa) of Cheyenne; brother Billie Bertrand of Douglas; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his father Adam Rexius; sister Patricia Heimbuch; and grandson Keiffer Russell.
