Probate No. 7079..

STATE OF WYOMING)IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE )EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate No. 7079

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE)

OF)

)

CONNIE FAY TAYLOR,)

Deceased.)

NOTICE OF PROBATE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that on the 13th day of March, 2020, the estate of the above named decedent was admitted to probate by the above named Court, and that TANNA L. RODEMAN was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside the Will shall be filed in the Court within Three (3) months from the date of the first publication of the Notice, or thereafter forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to her Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at 900 South Grant, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.

Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before Three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.

DATED this 18th day of March, 2020.

/s/Mark C. Hardee

MARK C. HARDEE LAW OFFICE, P.C.

Mark C. Hardee, WSB #6-4137

Austin W. Burback, WSB #7-6090

900 S Grant St.

Douglas, WY 82633

(307) 358-6818

Publish: March 25, April 1 & 8, 20203976