Funeral services will be held for Wardell Arthur “Bud’ Alexander Jr., 78, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Dave Alley officiating and Dalton Alexander as the eulogist. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Bud Alexander died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home in Douglas surrounded by his loving family.
Bud was born on Thursday, August 7, 1941 in Murdo, South Dakota the son of Alice Irene (Allshouse) and Wardell Arthur Alexander Sr. He was raised and received his early education in Stuart, Nebraska and graduated from the Naper High School in Naper, Nebraska. He began his career as a diesel mechanic in Valentine, Nebraska. He was married to Geroldine Faye “Gerri” Herrick on April 4, 1965 in Stuart. They moved to Wyoming in 1967, first living in Torrington, then to Casper, and finally settling in Douglas. He first worked for Rogers Ford in Douglas and in 1977 he and Gerri started Bud’s Field Service where he worked until his death.
He enjoyed drag racing, fishing, taking his morning ride through Douglas, but most of all the time he spent with his family.
Bud is survived by his son, Thad (Tracy) Alexander; grandsons, Cody Alexander and Dalton (Kellie) Alexander all of Douglas; and sisters, Myrna Schrader of Gregory, South Dakota and Linda Mitchell of Rosehill, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wardell, on June 25, 1977; mother, Alice, on November 29, 2011; wife, Gerri, on December 29, 2016; infant sister, Nila Alexander; and sisters, Inez Schrader and Mardell Fay.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Gibson, Mike Clover, Eric Layher, Greg Raba, Greg Woodin, and Dalton Alexander.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Joe Bright, Dave Alley, Cody Alexander, Buster Lull, and the late Kenny and Connie Taylor.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
