Funeral services will be held for Bonnie Louise Santillanes, 73, at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Frederick D. Dyer of the Trinity Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Bonnie Santillanes died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas.
Bonnie was born on Thursday, February 7, 1946 in Lusk, Wyoming the daughter of Marjorie M. (Ruda) Harding. She was reared and educated in Lusk.
Bonnie worked various jobs around, such as cooking at The Koop, owning Daylight Donuts, working at The Bakery, and Head Start to name a few. Her greatest joys were her family and especially her grandkids. She loved to socialize, such as going for coffee with friends and Bible Study. Wherever we went she always found someone she knew and would insist on saying “Hi” to them.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Abel Santillanes of Douglas; children Robert Santillanes of Douglas, Steven (Sandy) Santillanes of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Janelle (Steve) Kain of Douglas, Abel Dean (Colleen) Santillanes of Syracuse, New York, and Chuck (Angela) Santillanes of Douglas; half-sister, Barbara Delgado of San Diego, California; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie, on October 19, 1990 and three half-brothers, Robert Jefcoat, Dale Jefcoat, and Chuck Jefcoat.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Kain, Josh Kain, Ryan Santillanes, Dexton Santillanes, Wayne Servantez, and Anthony Servantez.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
A memorial to the choice of the donor would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
